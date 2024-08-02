Arrest made in killing of 76-year-old Vt. man

Police in Morristown, Vermont, have made an arrest in the death of a 76-year-old man last week.

Richard Cote of Morristown was found dead during a wellness check on the morning of July 24. An autopsy determined he had died from homicide.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Theodore Farnham of Waterbury on Thursday, the Morristown Police Department said Friday. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not immediately give any details about how Cote was killed.



Farnham was due to be arraigned Friday at Lamoille Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.