Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing

The Boston Police Department responded to a stabbing Wednesday afternoon on Marion Street in Roslindale

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday.

Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing.

The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Edwards is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

More details were not immediately available.

