Arrest made in shooting death of Cape Cod man found behind high school in Taunton

Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cape Cod man whose body was found behind a Massachusetts high school back in April.

David Jones, 39, of Roxbury has been taken into custody for the April 29 shooting death and is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday in Taunton District Court, the Bristol District Attorney's Office announced in a press release.

The shooting victim, 39-year-old Stephan Myers of Falmouth, was found in the early-morning hours of April 30 in a construction area behind Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. Authorities said he died of a single gunshot wound.

No further details were immediately available.