Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Fall River Convenience Store Clerk

Authorities say an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk in Fall River, Massachusetts, last month.

Nelson F. Coelho, 37, of Fall River, is being charged with murder, attempted armed and masked robbery and carrying an illegal firearm in the shooting death of 54-year-old Lal Kishor Mahaseth on Oct. 18.

More to come.

An earlier story follows:

The owner of a local convenience store was shot and killed Monday night in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting that a male victim had been shot inside the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St., the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. The 911 caller had entered the store to purchase food and found the owner of the store on the floor behind the counter with blood on his chest.

The victim, Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, of Fall River, was taken by ambulance to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m., the district attorney's office said.

Police said they are seeking the public's assistance in locating an individual connected to the case. The male subject is described as between 20 and 30 years old, between 5'7" and 5'9" tall. He was wearing dark clothing, a gray backpack and gray Nike sneakers with black and white accents. He had a tattoo on the right inner portion of his hand near the thumb.

The investigation remains "extremely active," the district attorney's office said. Anyone who was in the area between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Monday or who recognizes the individual in the photo above is asked to contact Fall River police at (508) 324-2796, ext. 259 or (508) 993-2016. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (508) 672-TIPS.