Arrest Made in Virginia in Case of Dead Body Found in Milford Storage Unit

A man was arrested in Virginia Tuesday in the killing of a man whose body was found in a storage unit in Milford, Massachusetts, last week, authorities said.

Christopher Tetreault, 28, faces a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after his arrest in Charlottesville, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The body was found in the storage unit last Tuesday, authorities have said. The man was 54-year-old Paul Weaver, a Milford resident, who had been living in the unit.

Authorities said Wednesday that an autopsy determined that Weaver died from being stabbed.

Tetreault was arrested by Massachusetts State Police detectives who traveled to Virginia on a warrant for his arrest, which Virginia State Police helped accomplish, prosecutors said. He was set to appear in court Thursday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge he faces.

Prosecutors didn't share what they suspect took place that led to Weaver's death.

Last week, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said the body was reported to police by someone who could see into the unit from another one.

Asked if the weapon used to kill Weaver had been found, Early said that some evidence had been uncovered during the investigation, but wouldn't get into specifics.

