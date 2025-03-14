Arrests, violence, vandalism prompt changes to Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Things got out of hand at the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade last year, so organizers and public safety officials want to make sure everyone is safe this year.

They're making changes after nearly a dozen people were arrested last year.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox is sending a clear message to anyone attending.

"This is a family-friendly event. This is not a drinking fest," he said this week. "So we will be enforcing all alcohol laws pertaining to illegal substances and drinking in general."

Authorities say there will be zero tolerance for out-of-control behavior at the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade this weekend.

The parade has been pushed up from a 1 p.m. start time to 11:30 a.m., and all package stores in Southie will be closed by 4 p.m. Restaurants and bars won't admit anyone after 6:30 p.m., alcohol service will end at 7, and people will be asked to leave by 7:30.

These new rules are being put in place after 11 people were arrested during last year's parade. There was violence and vandalism as well.

Boston police said they plan to have every available officer working the parade this year.

The police commissioner is also urging parents to urge anyone who is underage to this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade.