Arroyo Has Not Conceded, Hayden Claims Victory in Controversial Suffolk DA's Race

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has not conceded in the race for Suffolk County District Attorney, as incumbent Kevin Hayden claims victory after weeks of mud-slinging and controversy for both candidates.

With 95% of precincts reporting as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Hayden held an 8-point lead, receiving 54% of the vote to Arroyo's 46%. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Hayden Tuesday night.

Shortly before midnight, Hayden claimed victory in the race.

"We did it," Hayden shouted to a crowd of his supporters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Arroyo, for his part, said around that time he still believed the votes that remained uncounted could swing the race in his favor.

Arroyo sat down with NBC10 Boston’s Latoyia Edwards for an exclusive interview to discuss who he believes leaked details of a 2005 sexual assault investigation into him, which detectives ultimately determined to be “unfounded.”.

"I didn't write a speech for 'I'm still waiting for results,'" Arroyo joked. "I wrote one for losing and I wrote one for winning, I didn't write one for 'we're still counting.'"

Arroyo said there were still thousands of main-in and dropbox votes that needed to be counted before a winner can be determined in this race.

This race garnered national attention last month when a Boston Globe investigation reported accusations that Acting District Attorney Hayden tried to cover up a police misconduct case. Then, two weeks later, the Globe reported that as a teen Arroyo was under investigation for two possible sexual assaults – and was never charged.

Endorsements were pulled, and in the end, Hayden appears to have prevailed.

"I'm looking forward to working with our law enforcement partners and continue to build strong relationships with all of our citizens to ensure that we employ a criminal legal system that is fair and just for everybody," Hayden said.

Arroyo is suing the city to get access to files on years-old allegations of sexual assault.

There is no Republican challenger in the general election for Suffolk County District Attorney.

Arroyo, meanwhile, is still pushing for a full investigation into who leaked the accusations against him.

"I think if the Suffolk County District Attorney's office is supposed to care about victims and the illegally leaking of people's complaints has to be taken seriously," Arroyo said.