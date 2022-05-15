Arson Suspected in Sutton Fire That Destroyed Drive-In Theater

Fire officials in Sutton, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help for information on a recent brush fire that destroyed a vacant drive-in movie theater.

Crews responded to reports of a fire on Route 146 around 4:30p.m. on May 2. The fire burned through several acres of brush on both sides of the roadway and destroyed the former Sutton Motor-In drive-in theater.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department has issued a $5,000 reward through the Arson Watch Reward Program for useful information to investigators.

"Our goal right now is to gather as much information as possible," Sutton Fire chief Matthew Belsito said in a written statement.