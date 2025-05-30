Artist's ‘exhausting' exhibit highlights pressure on health care workers

An artist based in Boston is bringing her exhibit across the country to shine a light on the time constraints health care workers face every day.

Mary Lacy only gives herself 15 minutes to draw a portrait: the average time a provider has to see a new patient. It's a time constraint she's learning to adapt to.

"It is really, really exhausting," Lacy said. "There is a standardized form of drawing that I have had to find."

With red curtains mimicking a theatrical performance, the "Where Does It Hurt?" public art exhibit is intended to highlight the pressure health care workers are under.

"It's almost less about the 15 minutes, and more about the whole day, the quantity that happens within a day and how little I have left in my tank at the end of every day," she explained.

The exhibit is set up in the Longwood Medical Area. It's an experiment in trading places, where the role of the artist parallels that of a doctor and the subject serves as the patient. Most of Lacy's subjects are medical professionals, and she's drawn hundreds of portraits.

"I, myself, am going through the schedule, the burden of that, back-to-back, having participants tell you their story," she said. "And our participants are the ones sitting, feeling the vulnerability of being seen, but also feeling cared for."

Each subject is also given an intake form that asks "Where does it hurt?" The intentionally vague question elicits a range of responses, which Lacy says are extraordinarily honest, and further aims to build trust between the artist and subject.

Hugo Hernandez is Lacy's cocreator on the art program, which they're bringing around the country. He says their goal is multifaceted.

"That we build a bridge between providers and patients. That providers feel seen, as well, by their patients," Hernandez said. "Our goal is to launch a national conversation around key issues with regards to health care."

The exhibit started May 1 and wraps up on May 31. Towards the end of June, the portraits and stories behind them will be on display for the public.