As Boston prepares for First Night, Wu to talk about preparations

All the family-friendly festivities begin at noon on Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, right after the city rings in 2024. More than 200,000 people are expected to visit the free event throughout the day and into the night

With Christmas Day behind us, Boston is now gearing up for New Year's Eve.

Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday will discuss preparations and safety for First Night Boston, the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

Wu will hold a press conference, along with First Night organizers, at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

All the family-friendly festivities begin at noon on Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, right after the city rings in 2024.

Platinum-selling hip-hop artist Sammy Adams will headline this year's New Year's Eve festivities. More than 200,000 people are expected to visit the free event throughout the day and into the night.

This year, First Night moved to a new home for its hub at the newly updated City Hall Plaza.

For a complete schedule of performances, click here.

