As DOJ moves to restore visas, lawmakers fight for detained Tufts student

After the Trump administration's surprise announcement that it was restoring the legal status of international students whose visas were revoked, lawmakers continued to call for a Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk to be released from a Louisiana detention facility.

Some students' visas have been reinstated as of Friday, with one immigration attorney telling NBC10 Boston about half his clients had seen the changes take effect. But little explanation has come since an attorney for the Department of Justice revealed the pivot at a hearing in California earlier in the day, creating an air of uncertainty around Ozturk and others facing deportation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"While we wait to learn more about the impact of this action and how many visas will be restored, one thing is clear: any student unlawfully detained, including my Somerville constituent Rümeysa Öztürk, must be immediately released," Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. "We cannot allow these attacks on our democracy to continue, and we must keep working to protect our Constitution, our students, and our immigrant neighbors."

Many students whose visas were revoked have had their status restored, but questions remain for immigration attorneys.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Trump administration has accused Ozturk of engaging in activities supporting Hamas. But it has not provided evidence of this in the month since six plainclothes immigration agents grabbed her in Somerville on March 25.

Classmates, elected officials and others supporting Ozturk have long held that she was targeted for an op-ed she co-wrote with three others in The Tufts Daily, a student newspaper, calling on the school to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

A federal judge in Vermont — where Ozturk was transported before Louisiana — has ordered her that her case be returned there.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Trump administration has fought that. The ACLU said Friday that Ozturk's legal team had filed its opposition to the Trump administration's motion to prevent her transfer from Louisiana.

"The Second Circuit should deny the Trump administration's desperate attempt to avoid having to justify their unconstitutional retaliation against Rümeysa in the district court," Brett Max Kaufman, senior counsel with the ACLU's Center for Democracy, said in a statement. "What is happening here is beyond shocking. If a young woman in another country was locked up for over a month because of an op-ed she co-wrote in a student newspaper, Americans would shudder at the thought. It's sickening that our own government not only did this but is tirelessly seeking to defer any judicial review of its misconduct while our client sits in a detention center in Louisiana, far from anything she's ever known, for who knows how long."

Three members of Congress from Massachusetts flew to Louisiana to meet with detained Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk. Here's what Sen. Ed Markey and Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern said about the trip.

Pressley and two other Democratic lawmakers from the Bay State — Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Jim McGovern — traveled to Louisiana earlier this week to meet with Ozturk in the facility where she is being held. They have said the student has been afraid and suffered multiple asthma attacks.

The trio of congressional delegates wrote an op-ed in The New York Times Friday, comparing her detention to the 2020 abduction of Maria Kolesnikova, a political activist in Belarus.

"Disappearances like Ms. Kolesnikova's are disturbingly common under authoritarian regimes where dissent is quashed and the rule of law is more fiction than fact," the lawmakers wrote in the article. "That a similar scene would unfold in Somerville in March 2025 as part of the Trump administration's revived immigration crackdown should send a chill down the spine of every American."

Later Friday, Markey shared a screenshot from Politico reporting the administration's move to reinstate visas, writing, "Release Rümeysa."

The federal government has not said whether that would happen. Justice Department attorney Elizabeth D. Kurlan said at a hearing Friday that international students' records would be reactivated for now. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is working to craft a new policy, she said.

"ICE still maintains the authority to terminate a [Student and Exchange Visitor Information System] record for other reasons," Kurlan said at the hearing, "such as if a student fails to maintain his or her nonimmigrant status after the record is reactivated, or engages in other unlawful activity that would render him or her removable from the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act."

Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Jim McGovern, all Democrats from Massachusetts, traveled to visit Rumeysa Ozturk at an ICE detention facility Tuesday.

Many students and their attorneys were left with questions about the policy change.

"Last night, a couple of my students that I represent had the lights go back on and their status records were reactivated, and I didn't know what to tell them, other than to say that I didn't believe it," attorney Jesse Bless told NBC10 Boston.

He said he represents about 30 students, including 10 in Massachusetts.

"Right now, about 50% have seen it reactivated," he said of his clients.

He's happy to see legal status being restored.

"It's the right move. I mean, a little late. I'm not so sure it's the complete move," he said. "From what I understand, it's going to be manually done."

"The Trump Administration's termination of thousands of student visas was not only cruel and unjust — it was unlawful," Pressley said Friday. "These terminations should never have taken place and this reversal, while long overdue, also makes plain that it was never about protecting national security, but rather about silencing dissent, restricting due process, and sowing fear on our campuses and in immigrant communities."

"The abrupt, chaotic, and unlawful termination of student statuses struck terror in international students across the country, who suddenly faced an unknown future," ACLU of Massachusetts Executive Director Carol Rose said in a statement Friday. "ACLU affiliates have brought over a dozen lawsuits against this move — and now the administration seems to be reactivating the SEVIS records of at least some students, allowing them to continue their studies. Let's be clear: International students and scholars are a vital part of our universities, our economy, and our nation."