As public defenders stop taking cases, what will be the impact in Mass.?

A man accused of taking a Boston police officer's gun and firing it earlier this week appeared in court Wednesday. But there was no public defender to represent him.

He wasn't the only defendant left without legal representation. Public defenders throughout Massachusetts are refusing to accept new cases as they call for pay comparable to their counterparts in nearby states.

Elvis Haughton, 46, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, drug possession, and resisting arrest after allegedly shooting himself with an officer's gun outside of Massachusetts General Hospital Tuesday.

Like everyone else, Haughton has a constitutional right to a lawyer. But none are available to be appointed by the court.

Public defender bar advocates in Massachusetts are calling for a pay raise, saying they won't take on any more legal cases until they make a rate similar to what neighboring states offer.

"There were numerous custodies in Boston Municipal Court Central Division. The judge there held every single one of those over to tomorrow, without an attorney," said Massachusetts bar advocate Mark Perkins.

By law, a person cannot be held longer than a week without an attorney, which Perkins says will result in serious consequences for the general public if this work stoppage continues.

"They have to release them without any conditions after seven days," he said. "So here's someone who might be released, who could be a violent criminal, released back into the community."

"If somebody doesn't have a lawyer and they're released to the street, after 45 days, that case could get dismissed," said Elyse Hershon, a private counsel and bar advocate.

Public defenders make $65 an hour in Massachusetts, and as independent contractors, bar advocates do not receive benefits. They claim their yearly salary totals about $42,000 after taxes and expenses.

"It's not fair compared to what we're being paid in the surrounding states, and it's caused a mass exodous of lawyers," Hershon said. "There are not enough lawyers representing the indigent population in Massachusetts."

Without court-appointed counsel, there's a level of uncertainty for defendants like Haughton, who is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

"Hopefully by then, we'll have a lawyer for you," the judge told him Wednesday.

Work stoppages like this have happened before. In 2004, the Legislature took action once cases started to pile up.