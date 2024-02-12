As Salem prepares for flooding, expert says it will only worsen with climate change

Almost one month to the day after a storm compromised a 30-foot section of this sea wall on Beach Avenue, Salem, Massachusetts, is bracing for another.

“We had one sea wall suffered some significant damage in the last storm in the middle of January. We did have a temporary replacement installed with some bunker block,” Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo told NBC10 Boston Monday. “The coastal flooding has increased in severity, you know, we’re kind of living with the impacts of climate crisis right now and as a city we’re doing what we can to respond to it.”

Salem State University professor Stephen Young says global warming isn’t helping matters. In fact, his research shows southern New England is losing snow 90% faster than anywhere else in the world that’s also losing snow.

“When there’s snow on the ground, a lot of the sun’s energy gets reflected back out to space and when there’s not snow on the ground a lot of the sunlight gets absorbed by the earth, heating the earth further,” Young said. “We are actually witnessing the disappearance of winter snow.”

Since the early 2000s, Young said Massachusetts has lost about 20 days of snow cover, Connecticut has lost 25 days of snow cover, Rhode Island lost 19 days, New Hampshire lost 10 days, Vermont lost nine days and Maine lost five days.

“We will probably continue to see winter temperatures rising in the future and precipitation will tend to be more rain than snow,” Young said. “Young people will probably remember this winter as one of the colder and snowier winters in their lives.”

With an estimated 8 inches of snow on the way, and astronomical high tides expected to reach around 11 feet, the city was among the first in the state to cancel school. It’s the first time Salem has canceled school due to snow so far this year.

“You know, when it’s that clear, there’s no sense in delaying it,” Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike said. “I just encourage students to take advantage of the snow day and our staff and have a chance to play in the snow good to have an old-fashioned snow day but I also want students to read and catch up on their work.”

The Public Works and fire departments are fully staffed with extra pumps and generators on-hand. At least 100 vehicles will be out removing snow throughout the storm. And the mayor is asking residents to do their part.

“If you are driving and see a barricade out -- police will be out closing roads as the water rises in areas -- don’t drive around the barricade,” Pangallo said. “Even if you think the water is not deep, it’s not worth it. You could get stranded.”