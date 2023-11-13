Massachusetts

As shelters reach capacity, Mass. hosts work authorization clinic for migrants

The clinic will begin Monday and is expected to run the whole week. Another clinic will run the week of the Nov. 27

By Munashe Kwangwari

A major effort gets underway Monday that could help the strained shelter system in Massachusetts.

A clinic to help migrants staying in the Commonwealth apply for work authorization in the United States is happening Monday — and representatives from the federal government will be there to help.

Typically, it takes eligible migrants three to four months to get work authorization. The goal of this clinic is to drastically speed up that process.

The reason being — the quicker migrants can get to work, the faster they can transition out of the state's emergency shelters that have now not only reached, but have exceeded capacity.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The clinic will begin Monday and is expected to run the whole week. Another clinic will run the week of Nov. 27.

It's not certain exactly where these clinics will be held, but it will take place somewhere in Middlesex County. Eligible migrants will be transported there from their current shelters.

According to the Healey administration, MassHire efforts so far have connected migrants to employers, such as Dunkin' Donuts, Market Basket and Walmart.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

No school in Andover on Monday as teachers strike continues

car crash Nov 10

N. Andover student, 18, dies in fiery crash on I-495 in Lawrence

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonMaura Healeymigrantslocal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us