Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
wind

As Storm Hits Mass., Tens of Thousands Lose Power

Wednesday's forecast called for wind gusts of up to 55 mph across New England

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well.

At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to MEMA. In one city, Quincy, more than 70% of power customers were in the dark around 8 p.m.

Wednesday's forecast called for wind gusts of up to 55 mph across the region. The storm system was the same one that produced severe weather over the southern United States earlier this week.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In Maine, around 9 p.m., the lights had gone off for nearly 39,000 customers of Central Maine Power.

PowerOutage.US reported that more than 14,000 New Hampshire customers were without power around 9 p.m., and more than 7,000 in Vermont.

In Connecticut, about 16,000 customers were without power after nightfall.

More storm coverage

forecast 12 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Widespread Wind and Rain Pushing East Through New England

tornadoes 12 hours ago

Video Shows Tornado Touch Down in Alabama as Storms Spawn Twisters Across Southeast

This article tagged under:

windMassachusettsrainpower outages
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us