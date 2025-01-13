As temps fall, we ice over again with overnight lows in 20s

Sunday was super bright as you were out and about, hopefully you had your sunglasses on this high "albedo" day -- this is when the sunlight is reflected the most…lowest albedo is when the sunlight hits black asphalt and is mostly absorbed.

The sunshine is one thing, but when the sunlight reflects off fresh snowfall, that’s an extra bright day!

Highs today reached the mid to upper 30s with sunshine. Melting snow and ice continued through sunset.

As temps fall, we ice over again with overnight lows in the 20s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly cloudy skies. It’s a quiet start to the work and school week.

Our next and only chance for snow this week, moves through on Tuesday with a weak clipper. This system is heading in from the Great Lakes and is pretty dry. So we only get a few flurries around Boston early Tuesday, with upslope snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. Northern and western facing slopes receiving a few inches of new snow.

Colder air follows and so midweek highs drop the upper 20s as gusty winds return. The cold snap is short, as we return to the 30s on Friday, and mid 40s on Saturday. The next system moves through around Saturday. Though at this point, we’re watching the energy potential and which branch of the Jetstream will win…the northern and colder branch or the southern branch with more mild temps and rainfall. For now, the rain seems to win out on Saturday, but stay tuned for changes.