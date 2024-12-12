Boyfriend of Ashburnham treehouse killer convicted of lying to grand jury

The boyfriend of a woman who killed a man she lured to a treehouse in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, in 2018, which prosecutors have called a gruesome gift for the boyfriend, was found guilty of lying in the case.

A jury convicted Jonathan Lind of perjury in Worcester Superior Court after about five hours of deliberation, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. The 28-year-old is due for sentencing Jan. 21

In a three-day trial, prosecutors laid out how Lind lied to a grand jury about where he and Julia Enright were on June 23, when Enright killed Brandon Chicklis, and the day after, officials said. Lind allegedly joined Enright in wrapping Chicklis' body in a tarp with duct tape and dumping the remains in New Hampshire.

District Attorney Joseph Early called the verdict "a reminder of the importance we place in the grand jury process and the oath all witnesses take before testifying."

Julia Enright was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday in the 2018 killing of a man in Massachusetts, the Telegram and Gazette reported. Enright was accused of luring 20-year-old Brandon Chicklis to a treehouse near her Ashburnham home to kill him.

During Enright's trial, which ended with her conviction of second-degree murder, prosecutors cited a journal entry she wrote about her disappointment that Lind didn't seem to like her "gift." While the district attorney's office said that gift was killing Chicklis, Enright said it was a skeleton stolen from a crypt.

Lind was indicted on four charges in connection with the case: conveying a human body, accessory after the fact to murder, misleading a grand jury and perjury.

Lind's attorney, Kevin C. Larson, told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette that the man was "disappointed" about the conviction, which they planned to appeal, and that he was still set to face a trial for the charges of being an accessory to murder and disinterring a body.