Ashland MBTA Station to close down this fall for major repairs

The Ashland MBTA Commuter Rail station will be closed down for the fall season as major repair work is performed at the transit stop.

The repairs and improvements will total $2.5 million, and will include the restoration of the pedestrian overpass, platform resurfacing and painting, repairs to the accessible platform, upgraded lighting and installation of digital signage, the MBTA said in a news release Monday.

“We’re pleased to deliver these critical improvements at Ashland Station, to ensure safe and accessible access for the Ashland community and our passengers when complete,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a news release. “We’re investing in needed maintenance of our facilities as we work on the station’s pedestrian overpass, walkways, and platforms while also improving the customer experience with better lighting, new digital signs, and more. I’d like to thank our teams at the MBTA and Keolis for their work on this project; Senate President Spilka, Town Manager Herbert, Representative Lewis, other local leaders, stakeholders, community groups, and more for their strong advocacy and collaboration on both our upcoming work and alternate service plans; and the riders we serve for their patience as we complete these upgrades over the next few months.”

Ashland Station will close down on August 26, and will stay shut down through the fall for the repair work.

In the meantime, shuttles will provide service to Southborough and Framingham Stations.