Assistance centers overwhelmed as immigrant families seek help amid chaos

Hundreds of immigrant families in Massachusetts are coming up with backup plans in case they get deported and separated from their loved ones.

The worry has led to a rush at immigrant assistance centers, which are being inundated with paperwork and requests.

The Brazilian-American Center, or BRACE, is one such center in Framingham.

"We're trying the best we can, but it's overwhelming," said BRACE Executive Director Liliane Costa. "ICE can come, and the parents need to have all the documentation to bring the kids back with them."

Recent arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the community have raised alarm.

The demand for birth certificates and passports at BRACE has grown tenfold in the last two months, said Costa.

"We have a limited capacity to attend everyone, and people call and are angry with us because we don't have appointments," she added.

BRACE has noted that many families are unprepared and are getting wrong information online – adding to the overall fear.

"Right now, there is a lot of fake news, that it's difficult for us to try to help and give the right information and deal with all of that," said BRACE employee Camila Da Silva.

A national campaign calling for a Day Without Immigrants was held Monday, but in Framingham, following apparent ICE arrests, locals said it's felt like it's been several days without immigrants.

A Brazilian mother named Mari turned to the center on Tuesday and said she and her family are afraid of being deported without her children. She's getting help to apply for a Brazilian passport for her U.S.-born son.

Mari came to America seeking asylum three years ago, but while her case is pending, she's also working to get all her family's Brazilian paperwork ready in case she's ever ordered back to that country.

In Worcester, Dairiana De Leon turned to Friendly House, where she's been able to get her and her family's documents in order.

"It's best you stay on top of it and work legally, and this way, you're able to do things right," she said.

Mari says she's tired of living in fear like many in her community.

"There's fear to be out on the street, leave the house, go to work and not be able to come back home," she said.

Costa said she's also dealt with cases of families choosing to pack up and return to Brazil. She said every immigrant family should have a plan, remain calm and know what to do in the event they need to leave the country.