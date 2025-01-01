Assumption students facing charges after assaulting man in social media challenge

Five students at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts, are facing charges after reportedly assaulting a man they labeled a sexual predator without evidence, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

The students reportedly lured a man on Tinder to campus, where a mob of up to 30 students chased and assaulted him because they accused him of being a sexual predator, the Telegram and Gazette reported. The incident was filmed as part of a social media challenge where people try to confront pedophiles and sexual predators on camera.

The five students are reportedly facing charges that include kidnapping.

A university spokesperson issued the following statement:

"The behavior described in the court filing is abhorrent and antithetical to Assumption University's mission and values. This incident highlights the very real harm that social media can inflict when it promotes dangerous and irresponsible behavior. In all circumstances we expect our students to exercise sound judgment and uphold the principles of respect, responsibility, and dignity that define our community.

Our public safety team, in concert with other University departments, commenced an immediate and thorough investigation-- with concern for the victim at the forefront--which resulted in the charges filed against the students named in the filing. While we cannot comment on the ongoing student conduct investigations and attendant disciplinary processes, Assumption University is committed to maintaining a campus environment where every individual is treated with respect and dignity--including guests.

We strongly condemn all forms of violence and misconduct, and we are dedicated to fostering a community where all individuals feel safe and supported."

NBC10 Boston has requested additional information from Assumption police.