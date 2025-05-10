‘Oh my goodness': How 2 Mass. college students happened upon the new pope's debut

Two Assumption University students were in St. Peter's Square to witness history on Thursday.

Savina Villani and Maryja Prytko, both sophomores, watched as Leo XIV, the first American Pope, was introduced to the world.

"When we saw that there was white smoke and the crowd was going crazy, it was just… it was just such an incredible experience," Villanisaid.

The students are studying abroad in Rome and they chose Thursday to go watch for the smoke in person.

"We were like, OK, we're going to go at 5:30, we're leaving at 5," said Prytko. "We get there are and were waiting about 40 minutes and then it went off and we were like, oh my goodness."

Once that happened, the students said, thousands poured into St. Peter's Square, people from all backgrounds and nationalities.

Once they learned there was a pope, they waited more than an hour to find out just who it would be, capturing the moment on their phones.

"We didn't know exactly who it was until we heard Prevost, and there was a big cheer," Villani said.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, became the 267th leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday and the second Pope from the Americas.

"I just think that the fact that he's the first American pope and we are American college students studying abroad here speaks numbers," Prytko said.

Villani is from Shrewsbury and Prytko is from Millbury. They were there for Pope Francis' last Easter Mass and his funeral before the election of Pope Leo XVI. It's a semester abroad they won't forget.

"There were only three weeks left and all of this was happening all at once — it was crazy," Prytko said.

The students say they're optimistic about the future of the Catholic Church.

American Robert Prevost "is a marvelous selection" as the new pope, Boston College professor of theology and religious education Thomas Groome said — as well as that he wishes he'd gone to BC instead of Villanova. We asked Groome about his background, his choice of the name Leo and more.

"I listened to the cardinal say Leo XIV, it's just such a cool name and has a cool ring to it and I think young people can get behind it and he will help bring more people to the Catholic Church," Villani said.

Both students said they will attend the Pope's first public Mass on Sunday before flying back to the U.S. the next day.