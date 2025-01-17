Astronaut Sunita Williams of Needham takes spacewalk

Talk about a job with a view!

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, a native of Needham, Massachusetts, joined fellow astronaut Nick Hague on a spacewalk.

The duo completed four tasks, including patching up a telescope. They worked so efficiently that they even did extra work, including photographing some components for more repairs.

All of this done in just under six hours.

Williams has been stranded at the International Space Station since June when the Boeing Starliner capsule she and her partner arrived on had issues and was ordered to return home empty.

As a result, she could soon hold the record for most cumulative days in space.

She's making good use of her time, performing maintenance on the ISS in her eighth spacewalk -- her first in 12 years.

Before soaring to space, Williams visited students at the Needham elementary school named after her. The community has been following her unexpectedly long stay at the station that now includes making upgrades so it can safely house more astronauts.

Williams is expected back on Earth in late March or early April.