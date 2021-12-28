At-Home COVID Tests Impacting State Case Count

Long lines at COVID testing centers across Massachusetts have driven many residents to instead rely on at-home tests. But experts say that at-home test results aren't being accounted for in the latest recorded case counts, potentially obscuring local health departments' full understanding of infection rates in their respective cities and towns.

The holiday season is projected to contribute to the current surge in COVID cases, especially as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread.

This week, Massachusetts is projected to reach 1 million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

Local health officials are encouraging residents to report at-home test results, or any results outside of a clinical setting. Notifying the local board of health of a positive result can also help with receiving guidance on policies such as quarantining and returning to school or work.