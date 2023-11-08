Daycare owner accused of drunkenly attacking husband with bat in front of kids

A woman is accused of endangering young children in her care at her home in Walpole, Massachusetts, while attacking her husband with a baseball bat last month, according to court documents.

Diane Fenton, 58, faces charges of assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child over the Sept. 20 incident, according to court documents.

Called about 4:45 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon, officers found Fenton in the road, hitting her husband in the arms and torso with a wooden baseball bat, according to a police statement filed in court. She dropped the bat when the officer arrived and drew out a stun gun and was taken into custody.

Inside the home, officers found three children, ranging in age from six months to 4 and a half, whom Fenton's husband said she was looking after through a day care, the police statement said. The infant "was found face down on her stomach in the carpet," according to the statement, and Fenton, "crying inconsolably," wouldn't help call the children's parents.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The children were later taken home by their parents, the police statement said, and a report was submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. One child's mother later called police saying her daughter reported that Fenton had attacked her husband with a butterfly garden decoration and a bat, and was asking why. She was "distraught over the evidence of emotional trauma brought upon her daughter" and wanted resources to help her child navigate what had occurred at the daycare, police said.

The police statement said Fenton has a history of alcohol abuse, becoming physically violent while intoxicated, her husband reported. Fenton's husband also told police that he had given her an ultimatum where they would remain married if she would abstain from alcohol and attend Alcoholics Anonymous.

Fenton's husband told the responding officers that he had arrived at the home that day to find Fenton intoxicated, and when he confronted her, she started hitting him.

There is Ring camera footage that shows Fenton's husband running from the home with Fenton chasing him and then hitting him with a bat, according to police. A wooden bat was recovered from the scene.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Fenton's lawyer for comment.

Following a hearing the day after her arrest, Fenton was ordered to not drink alcohol or care for children under 14, according to court documents. She's due back in court on Thursday.

Her name and the home's address didn't appear in Massachusetts' licensed child care lookup on Wednesday.