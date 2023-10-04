Rockport

One diver found dead, second remains missing off coast of Rockport

Massachusetts State Police said they were assisting in the search for a missing diver; Rockport police said the search involves a fatality

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A diver was found dead on the beach and a second remains missing as crews scour the water off the coast of Rockport, Massachusetts, Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard confirms they were called out after the first diver was found dead on Front Beach Wednesday afternoon. A second, a 70-year-old man, remains missing.

The Rockport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Coast Guard Station Gloucester and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod are all searching the area.

More details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

RockportMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us