BPD Officer Injured in Crash Involving Cruiser

Video of the scene showed a black car with severe damage to its front behind the cruiser

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Boston police officer was injured early Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving a cruiser in the city's Charlestown neighborhood.

The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday in the area of Alford Street. Police said three cars were involved and that two people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Video of the scene showed a black car with severe damage to its front behind the cruiser. At least one person could be seen getting into an ambulance.

Police said the officer involved in the incident had non-life threatening injuries. The extent of the injuries to the other person taken to the hospital was not immediately clear.

