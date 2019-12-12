Local
At Least 3 Hospitalized in Mashpee, Mass. Stabbing

The attacker was only identified as a man in his late-30s who was taken to Falmouth Hospital

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities investigate the scene of a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in Mashpee, Massachusetts.
At least three people were hospitalized early Thursday during an incident on Cape Cod.

Mashpee firefighters said they received a call of the incident at about 2:30 a.m. and responded to the area of 195 Falmouth Road in Mashpee.

The two victims were only identified as a woman in her 70s with multiple stab wounds who was flown via a medical aircraft to Boston and man in his mid-30s with head wounds who was taken to Falmouth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the attacker, who was identified only as a man in his late-30s, was taken to Falmouth Hospital. It is unclear what type of injuries he endured.

Although Mashpee authorities did not detail what the incident was, firefighters in Falmouth said they responded for mutual aid for a reported stabbing. Barnstable police also confirmed they assisted in the response to the violence.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately clear.

