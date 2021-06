At least one person sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood involving a motorcycle Tuesday.

Boston police said the motorcycle and a minivan were involved in the crash on Columbia Road and Glendale Street around 9:45 a.m.

Images from the scene showed the damaged motorcycle, as well as damage to the rear of the van.

No further information was immediately available.