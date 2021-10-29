At Least 1 Person Seriously Injured in Shooting Outside Fenway Park

At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting outside of Boston's Fenway Park near Game On early Friday morning.

Boston EMS confirmed that one shooting victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries around 2 a.m. A second person may have been shot, but that person’s condition was unclear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Boston Police were on scene for about three hours, closing down Brookline Avenue while they set up a crime scene perimeter. Several evidence markers could be seen scattered around the corner of Brookline Avenue and Jersey Street.

Boston Police collected evidence in that area, including some clothing. They also had a silver sedan towed away from the scene.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Boston Police have since cleared the scene and Brookline Avenue has reopened, but the investigation into the shooting continues.