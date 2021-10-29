Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

At Least 1 Person Seriously Injured in Shooting Outside Fenway Park

A second person may have been shot, but that person’s condition was unclear.

By Alysha Palumbo

At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting outside of Boston's Fenway Park near Game On early Friday morning.

Boston EMS confirmed that one shooting victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries around 2 a.m. A second person may have been shot, but that person’s condition was unclear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Boston Police were on scene for about three hours, closing down Brookline Avenue while they set up a crime scene perimeter. Several evidence markers could be seen scattered around the corner of Brookline Avenue and Jersey Street.

Boston Police collected evidence in that area, including some clothing. They also had a silver sedan towed away from the scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBC10 Boston 20 hours ago

NBC10 Boston and NECN Name Glenn Jones News Anchor and Reporter

fire 7 mins ago

14 People Displaced by Fire in Boston

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Boston Police have since cleared the scene and Brookline Avenue has reopened, but the investigation into the shooting continues.

This article tagged under:

shootingBOSTONPOLICEFenway Park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us