At least 11 cars broken into in Attleboro overnight

Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are investigating after more than 10 vehicles were broken into.

Attleboro police say they responded Monday morning to numerous residences on Tanager Road, Crossman Avenue, Hope Street Ext., and Claflin Street for reports of an unknown suspect entering unlocked, parked motor vehicles during the overnight hours.

Residents told officers that their vehicles were rummaged through and varying items were stolen.

Police said 11 separate car break-ins had been reported as of 3:30 p.m.

There was one particular incident of note, according to police. A black 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from a driveway on Tanager Road by one of the suspects.

A subsequent investigation led to surveillance video that showed a male suspect, who police released pictures of on X, formerly Twitter.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Attleboro detectives at 508-222-1212.

Residents are also reminded to secure their valuables and to make sure that their parked vehicles are locked at all times when not in use.