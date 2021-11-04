At Least 13 Vehicles Affected By Fuel Fiasco at Mass. Gas Station During Nor'easter

A faulty underground gas cap seal in one of the pumps at South Shore Gas & Auto Repair in Hanover, Massachusetts, during last week’s Nor’easter storm led to water getting mixed with the super unleaded gasoline being pumped in customers’ cars.

Owner A T Khalil told NBC10 Boston Thursday that water seeped through the seal during the storm on Oct. 27 and 28 while dozens lined up to get gasoline at his station – one of the few available in the area at the time thanks to a backup generator he installed four years ago, he said.

At least 13 customers have reached out to Khalil, he noted, and promised in several Facebook group posts that we would “make it right.”

NBC10 Boston reached out to a few of those affected customers, one of whom said off-camera that her car remained in the shop while having to foot $550 for repairs.

Khalil said the pump has since been fixed.