Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

At Least 13 Vehicles Affected By Fuel Fiasco at Mass. Gas Station During Nor'easter

The owner of South Shore Gas & Auto Repair in Hanover says water seeped through the seal during the storm on Oct. 27 and 28.

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A faulty underground gas cap seal in one of the pumps at South Shore Gas & Auto Repair in Hanover, Massachusetts, during last week’s Nor’easter storm led to water getting mixed with the super unleaded gasoline being pumped in customers’ cars.

Owner A T Khalil told NBC10 Boston Thursday that water seeped through the seal during the storm on Oct. 27 and 28 while dozens lined up to get gasoline at his station – one of the few available in the area at the time thanks to a backup generator he installed four years ago, he said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least 13 customers have reached out to Khalil, he noted, and promised in several Facebook group posts that we would “make it right.”

NBC10 Boston reached out to a few of those affected customers, one of whom said off-camera that her car remained in the shop while having to foot $550 for repairs.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Public Garden 5 mins ago

Bostonians Raise Concerns Over Lack of Light in Public Garden

Worcester Polytechnic Institute 2 hours ago

After 4 WPI Students Die, School Confronting Mental Health Concerns

Khalil said the pump has since been fixed.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsnor'easterHanoversouth shore gassouth shore gas and auto repair
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us