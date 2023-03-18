At Least 15 Cars Broken Into, One Stolen in Methuen; Police Looking for 2 Suspects

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help identifying two men, and they are advising residents to lock their car doors after more than a dozen cars were broken into and one car was stolen this weekend.

According to Methuen police, officers took 15 reports Friday night for vehicles being broken into, items being taken and one vehicle being stolen on Bridal Path Lane and Sevoian Drive.

According to police, the common denominator in all these calls was that the vehicles were unlocked, and the key FOB left in them.​

"As you know, last night was a productive night for a couple individuals who went on a mini-crime spree in the Sevoian Ave. and Bridal Path Lane areas," police said in a Facebook post. "Unfortunately, all of the vehicles were unlocked so this mini-crime spree could have been prevented.​"

On Saturday, police released a photo of two males dressed in dark clothing, saying they are looking to speak to them because they believe the men were directly involved in these crimes.

Please call the Methuen PD with info at 978-983-8698 pic.twitter.com/cuHbahojl3 — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 18, 2023

Police are also reminding residents to follow several simple tips to keep their valuables and vehicles safe.

Lock your doors

Hide all your valuables

Don't keep your key FOB in the vehicle

Roll up your windows

Turn your car alarm on, if you have one

If you follow these tips, police say you will avoid becoming a victim of car theft.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.