At least 2 children hurt by falling tree in Johnston, RI

A tree fell Tuesday at an apartment complex in Johnston, Rhode Island, injuring at least two children, authorities said.

NBC affiliate WJAR reports the Johnston Fire Department told them three kids were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital after the tree fell around 3 p.m. on the Fourth of July at the Park Plaza Apartments on Park Street.

Two of the kids were apparently hit by the tree, while the third suffered a panic attack following the incident, WJAR reported. There was no word on the children's conditions or the extent of their injuries.

Officials were not yet sure if wind, rain or lighting caused the tree to come down, according to WJAR, as the region saw severe weather move through Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Some cars were also damaged.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The scene shocked neighbors, with Danielle Scaramuzzi saying she was crying after what happened.

"I was so anxious and scared for them," Scaramuzzi told WJAR. "Like, I would not wish that on anybody and I really just hope and pray that they're okay."

Other information was not immediately available Tuesday.