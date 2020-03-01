Local
At Least 3 Hurt in Snowmobile Mishaps in New Hampshire

Officials say operator inexperience was a factor in all three incidents, which remain under investigation.

By The Associated Press

Generic Snowmobile Sign Norway Cropped
FILE-Getty Images

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reports that at least three people have been hurt in snowmobile crashes since Friday.

Officials say a Massachusetts woman was injured when her snowmobile rolled on top of her Saturday in Randolph, and a Connecticut woman became trapped when her snowmobile toppled onto her Sunday in Stewartstown.

Officials say a Rhode Island woman also sustained a serious injury Friday when she fell off her snowmobile in Randolph.

