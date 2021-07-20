At Least 35 Boston COVID Cases Traced Back to Provincetown Cluster

Health officials said Tuesday that at least 35 COVID-19 cases in Boston residents have been traced to the recent cluster in Provincetown.

The Boston Public Health Commission issued new guidance urging all residents who have traveled to Provincetown since July 1 and until further notice to get tested for COVID at least five days after their return, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They are also being asked to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings for at least five days and until they receive a negative COVID test, again regardless of vaccination status.

"As we learn more about this cluster and how to live with COVID-19 circulating in our communities, BPHC asks all residents to take these additional precautions to help identify COVID-19 infections rapidly, prevent additional spread, and protect vulnerable members of our communities," the agency said in a statement. "Please help the City of Boston control the spread and encourage others to get vaccinated and tested."

Officials in Provincetown, a popular Cape Cod tourist town, issued a new mask-wearing advisory on Monday after over 130 people tested positive following the Fourth of July holiday.

So far 132 cases have been linked to a Provincetown cluster from the Fourth of July holiday week.

The public health advisory from Provincetown officials encourages residents and visitors to the town, a popular LGBTQ+ summer destination, to resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. It also urges crowded venues and other businesses where social distancing isn't possible to verify that patrons are vaccinated.

The advisory was approved during an emergency meeting Monday with the town’s select board and board of health.

Dr. Catherine Brown, of the state Department of Public Health, said the state has alerted other jurisdictions about the cluster of cases tied to Provincetown.

Local officials said the majority are Massachusetts residents but more than 40 are from out of state. They said more 90% of those infected were men and that their median age is 35. Officials said they're also investigating how many of those infected were already vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.