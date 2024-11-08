Massachusetts

ATF Boston urges security measures at religious institutions after recent arson cases

There has been an increase in arson cases targeting houses of worship in recent months, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, citing incidents in Franklin, Kingston and Woonsocket

By Mike Pescaro

Firefighters at the scene of a church fire in Franklin, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. Officials said the next day that arson was suspected.
Franklin Fire Department

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is advising all religious institutions to increase security after a recent rise in arson cases targeting houses of worship.

The ATF's Boston Field Division said there are no specific threats, but referred to an increase in incidents in the past six months, including in the Massachusetts communities of Franklin and Kingston, and in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

We reported on the vandalism of a Kingston church in which Pride and Black Lives Matter flags were burned in July, and on the suspected arson of a Franklin church in October. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the ATF to ask about the incident in Woonsocket, but has not yet heard back.

The bureau recommends that houses of worship take the following security measures:

  1. Enhance Surveillance and Security Systems: Ensure security cameras are functional and positioned to monitor all entrances, exits, and parking areas. Consider upgrading lighting around the premises
  2. Engage with Local Law Enforcement and ATF: Maintain open communication with local police and ATF, report any suspicious activity immediately, and explore options for regular patrols in the area.
  3. Restrict Facility Access: Limit access to certain areas, especially during off-hours or when unmonitored, to minimize potential risks.
  4. Raise Awareness Among Congregation Members: Encourage congregants to stay alert, report unusual activity, and support one another in staying vigilant.
  5. Review and Update Emergency Plans: Ensure that emergency procedures, including evacuation plans, are current and that key staff know how to contact emergency responders promptly.

The ATF says any community leaders, clergy and managers of facilities can contact the bureau with questions and concerns. A toll-free, 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-888-ATF-FIRE, or you can call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229.

