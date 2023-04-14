Local

Boston Marathon

Athletes to Speak Friday Morning as Marathon Day Approaches in Boston

As the Boston Marathon quickly approaches, members of the John Hancock Professional Athlete field will speak to news outlets Friday morning.

The group of pro athletes, which includes Olympic and Paralympic medalists, race champions and winners of Abbott World Marathon Majors races, will speak at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston's Back Bay.

