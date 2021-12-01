Athletics Company Brings Boston Student's Sneaker Design to Life

Jean Dario, a teenager who recently immigrated from Haiti, found out on Wednesday that a sneaker he designed won a contest that will help fund his college education.

The design’s colors and landscape were inspired by Haiti, complete with the national flower, and the shoe will be named "The Frank by Jean Dario," after the 16-year-old.

"So amazing. So cool. I love them," he said after being surprised with the news he'd won the "Blank Canvas" program.

The idea is part of Boston-based York Athletics and GYK Antler’s play to make the creative, marketing and advertising space more diverse. And at Boston International Newcomers Academy, they found a truly diverse audience and opened eyes to a new career path.

Students at the Boston school, made up of recent immigrants, entered York Athletics' shoe design competition.

Before the contest, they'd surveyed the students to see what they knew about careers in creativity, marketing and shoe design. They knew almost nothing. After the contest, a new survey found interest is up 48%.

Before painting a landscape of his native Haiti for the competition, Dario had never painted anything, according to York Athletics.

Dario's shoes will be available online until Dec. 12 for pre-sale, with deliveries arriving early next year. Profits from the shoe and "Blank Canvas" program will go toward the teenager's college education.