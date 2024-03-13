Massachusetts

Athol home significantly damaged by early morning fire

The Athol Fire Department received a call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after flames broke out at the Park Street residence

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fire broke out overnight at a home in Athol, Massachusetts.

The Athol Fire Department received a call just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after flames broke out at the Park Street residence, which they say tentatively started in the chimney.

Firefighters from other towns were called in to help, and there is significant damage to the house, according to the fire department. The Salvation Army is assisting the family.

One firefighter was ill but was not taken to a hospital, fire officials said without providing further detail.

No other information was immediately available.

