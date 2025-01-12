New Hampshire

Woman believed to have fallen through ice on NH pond, police say

New Hampshire State Police say the woman likely drowned in Big Island Pond; she has not been found yet.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A search was underway Saturday night at a pond in Atkinson, New Hampshire, where state police say they believe a woman fell through the ice and likely drowned.

First responders were called just before 5:30 p.m. to Chase Island Road for reports of someone yelling for help at Big Island Pond, police said.

A number of agencies were assisting in the search including marine patrol officers, members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Atkinson police and fire departments, Hampstead police and fire departments, Derry police and fire departments, PrideStar EMS, Plaistow Fire/Rescue and EMS, and the Salem Fire Department.

Following a preliminary investigation, state police say marine patrol officers believe the victim fell through ice, though she has not yet been located. Recovery efforts remained ongoing, according to police, who added that the search has been temporarily suspended until daylight hours.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

The woman's name has not been released.

All Granite State residents and visitors are reminded to use caution before venturing out on open ice this winter.

