ATM Damaged in Attempted Burglary in Concord

A burglar tried to make off with an ATM at a bank in Concord, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning, in a robbery attempt that was caught on camera.

The machine at the Chase Bank on Main Street wasn't taken, but it was damaged, police said. They aren't sure if anything was stolen.

Investigators were looking into whether the attempted burglary is related to a string of recent ATM thefts in the surrounding area, according to Concord Police Lt. Kevin Monahan. They are reviewing security camera footage to get a description of the would-be thief in Concord.

NBC10 Boston

Residents said the incident is highly unusual for Concord.

"It's crazy," said Susan Curll, who called it "amazing to see this amount of activity in our little village."