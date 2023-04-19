Attack at Mattapan Station Started Over Smoking on Trolley Car, DA Says

Three young people are accused in an attack at the Mattapan MBTA station that officials say started over one victim's request for the group to stop smoking.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, Kevin Jones, 18, and Joshua Venter, 18, who both live in Boston, are each charged with assault and battery on an elder or disabled person, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) assault and battery, and disorderly conduct on public conveyance. A girl they were with, only identified as a juvenile, will also face similar charges.

The group allegedly attacked two men on Sunday around 5:30 p.m., according to the DA. Witnesses told police that one of the victims, who is 63, asked the group to stop smoking because there was someone with a baby on board the train. Jones and Venter are accused of punching the victim as they got off the train. When a second victim tried to step in, the two men and the girl allegedly attacked him as well.

The second victim was able to follow the group when they left the station and identified them for police.

The DA says bystander video shows the group stomping and kicking that victim, who had cuts on his head, lips, arms and knees.

Jones has another cause against him also charging him with assault and battery on an elder or disabled person. Prosecutors requested his bail revoked in that case. A judge released Jones and Venter on personal recognizance in this case. Both were ordered to return to court on June 15 for pre-trial hearings.

The juvenile suspect will be arraigned at a later date.