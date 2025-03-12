Attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Brockton under investigation

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl as she was leaving school Tuesday.

The girl's mother, who did not want to give her name, told NBC10 Boston she's terrified after the incident at Edgar B. Davis Community School on Plain Street.

"As soon as my daughter turned to go get on the bus, a man approached her from behind, snatched her backpack," she said.

The incident happened moments after school let out around 3 p.m.

"Thank God he slipped and fell, and she was able to run away to her friends," her mother said.

After the girl managed to get away from the man, she quickly made her way to the nearby Davis Commons apartment complex. She found her friend's mother, who called the police.

"Extremely panicked," the girl's mother told NBC10 Boston. "I didn't know what to do. I was rushing to get here to make sure my daughter was OK."

According to the mother, the girl gave police a description of a tall, slender man in a ski mask with a black Nike pullover.

"We are grateful the student was able to get to safety and they did the right thing in immediately reporting it to a trusted adult," Brockton Public Schools said in a statement.

"If you see weird people around that don't belong there, speak up," the girl's mother said. "Say something."

Brockton public schools said there will be an increased presence at the school Wednesday. School leaders are also asking families to remind students to use typical walking paths and not the woods near the school.