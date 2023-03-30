Attempted Murder Charge for MBTA Subway Kick Suspect

A man kicked an MBTA rider into a train pit in downtown Boston Tuesday and is facing a charge of attempted murder, police said.

Kedrian Perry Marshall, a 23-year-old from Whitman, was arrested Wednesday, MBTA Transit Police said Thursday, sharing an image of the man mid-kick.

The incident took place at State Street Station about 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim wasn't hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear if Marshall had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.