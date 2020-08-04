Attempted Sexual Assault in Boston's North End Under Investigation

Authorities in Boston are warning the public about an attempted sexual assault this weekend in the North End.

Police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Prince Street, about a block from Hanover Street near the Paul Revere House.

A woman was walking in the area when a man came up to her and attempted to sexually assault her, police said. The woman screamed, causing the man to run away.

The suspect is said to be between 25 and 35 with short hair and is about 5'6.

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400.