Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Wayland

Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable

Wayland's Fire Chief said the house previously had a fire five years ago

By Evan Ringle

A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials.

According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they discovered flames coming from their attic, they gathered their children and fled the house.

McPherson said firefighters arrived at the house within two minutes, and were able to quickly get the fire under control, not without first having trouble accessing the attic.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, and currently believe it might have had something to do with heating equipment inside the house.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

McPherson said the house previously had a fire five years ago. He didn't go into the details of the previous fire.

This article tagged under:

WaylandMassachusettsWAyland FireWayland Fire Chief
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us