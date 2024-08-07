Attleboro

Man sets Attleboro store on fire after robbery attempt, police say

Anyone with information about the man should contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212

By Anthony Vega

Attleboro Police Department

A man attempted to rob a store in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Tuesday night before setting it on fire and taking off, police said.

The attempted armed robbery occurred at about 11:50 p.m. at the Lucky Lotto convenience store on Washington Street, according to Attleboro police, who said the man briefly walked around the store before leaving to get a clear glass beer bottle with a liquid substance.

When asked about the beer bottle, the man told the clerk he was there to rob the store and would burn it down if he wasn't given any money, police said.

When the employee refused to give him money, the man allegedly made his way to the door, emptied the bottle onto the rug, used a lighter to ignite it and then ran away.


The flames were extinguished by the clerk, police said.

The man was last seen on Washington Street, running toward the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, line, according to police, who said they couldn't find him after searching the area.

The man was described as being around 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black face mask, hooded sweatshirt with a white "Jordan" logo, black pants with distinctive white markings, black and white sneakers and small black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man should contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

