Man seriously injured in Attleboro stabbing

A man was critically injured in a stabbing Thursday night in Attleboro, Massachusetts, one of several emergency incidents the fire department responded to during a busy overnight shift.

Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance says the department responded around 9 p.m. to 216 South Main Street for reports of a stabbing and found an adult male with a serious abdominal wound.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Three paramedics tended to the victim on scene and as he was transported to a local trauma center, fire officials said. His injuries were considered life-threatening; there was no update on his condition Friday.

There was also no word on any possible suspects. Attleboro police are actively investigating.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The stabbing was just one of 10 emergency calls the fire department received from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday -- with many occurring during the nor'easter.

"We're proud of the rapid, professional response our firefighters and paramedics demonstrated last night," Chief Lachance said in a statement. "Their quick actions and teamwork are exactly what our community counts on during emergencies."

Aside from the stabbing incident on South Main Street, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 9 Highland Street around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a room that had been partially suppressed by a resident using a fire extinguisher.

The remaining flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters, preventing the flames from spreading to other areas of the structure.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious in nature, fire officials said.