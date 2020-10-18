Attleboro Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing Attleboro teen, and they are asking the public for help in their search.

Jozef McAllister, 15, was last seen on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and Snell Street in Attleboro, police said.

McAllister is described as 5'6", approximately 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe the teen was last wearing a grey hooding.

Anyone with information on McAllister's whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.