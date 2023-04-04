Local

missing person

Attleboro Police Seek 16-Year-Old Who Walked Away From Group Home

By Thea DiGiammerino

Attleboro Police Department

Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old who walked away from a local group home.

Jordan Wheeler, 16, was last seen on the Journey Home property off  Lindsey Street on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. He is described as 5-foot- and 245 pounds, with his dark hair worn in dreadlocks with blond tips. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants a black scally cap and white and burgundy Nike high top sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

